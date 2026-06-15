Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, left, outgoing commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, passes the unit colors to Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the United States Army and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command, during

the MRC, P change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from Teyhen to Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers.

(Defense Health Agency photo by Danny Nateras)