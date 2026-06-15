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    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026

    GERMANY

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, Germany — Both the young and the young at heart enjoy a seat in the cockpit. Airmen assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, provided comprehensive static display tours of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to international attendees during the ILA Berlin Airshow 2026 at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany, June 14, 2026. The 136th Airlift Wing participated in the biennial aviation exhibition alongside U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) assets, strengthening coalition partnerships and offering civilian visitors rare, firsthand access to the inner workings and tactical capabilities of U.S. military cargo aviation. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9760696
    VIRIN: 260614-F-LF690-7705
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tia Hambrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026
    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026
    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026
    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026
    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026
    136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026

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