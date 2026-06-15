136th Airlift Wing Showcases Texas Pride at ILA Berlin Airshow 2026

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BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, Germany — Both the young and the young at heart enjoy a seat in the cockpit. Airmen assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, provided comprehensive static display tours of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to international attendees during the ILA Berlin Airshow 2026 at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany, June 14, 2026. The 136th Airlift Wing participated in the biennial aviation exhibition alongside U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) assets, strengthening coalition partnerships and offering civilian visitors rare, firsthand access to the inner workings and tactical capabilities of U.S. military cargo aviation. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)