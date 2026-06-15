Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

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Kendra Lawrence, PhD., MPH, a project manager with the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, speaks during the Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies, Bethesda, Md., June 12, 2026. The forum, co-hosted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), brought together civilian and military experts to examine risks to the nation’s blood supply and biotherapies ecosystem, as well as share strategies to strengthen coordination across both the military and civilian healthcare sectors. (Defense Health Agency photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)