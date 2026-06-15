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    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum [Image 13 of 15]

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    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Kendra Lawrence, PhD., MPH, a project manager with the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, speaks during the Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies, Bethesda, Md., June 12, 2026. The forum, co-hosted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), brought together civilian and military experts to examine risks to the nation’s blood supply and biotherapies ecosystem, as well as share strategies to strengthen coordination across both the military and civilian healthcare sectors. (Defense Health Agency photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:18
    Photo ID: 9760042
    VIRIN: 260612-O-XH454-1132
    Resolution: 2259x1506
    Size: 598.14 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum
    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

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    Defense Health Agency Outlines Joint Force Blood Therapy Strategy at National Forum

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    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program
    Joint Trauma System
    Blood
    Operational Medical Systems (OPMED)
    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS)
    Strategic National Forum on Blood and Biotherapies

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