The Camp Shelby ECS Project and the Power of Army Total Force Integration

Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:23 Photo ID: 9759345 VIRIN: 250506-O-PU207-6530 Resolution: 2197x1648 Size: 666.51 KB Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

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