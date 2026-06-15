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    The Camp Shelby ECS Project and the Power of Army Total Force Integration

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    The Camp Shelby ECS Project and the Power of Army Total Force Integration

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Tommy Crosby 

    81st Readiness Division

    Equipment Concentration Site maintenance bay during reconstruction at Camp Shelby, Mississippi in 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9759345
    VIRIN: 250506-O-PU207-6530
    Resolution: 2197x1648
    Size: 666.51 KB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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