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    AFGSC 26B Command Team Course

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    AFGSC 26B Command Team Course

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force squadron commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and Airmen under Air Force Global Strike Command, along with their spouses, take a group photo with Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC, front far right in jumpsuit, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn M. Aiello, far left, AFGSC command chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 15, 2026. Davis and Aiello provided mentorship and reinforced the mission ethos, as the group participated in the 26B Command Team Course at Barksdale’s event center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9759328
    VIRIN: 260515-F-NW760-1023
    Resolution: 5389x3586
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFGSC 26B Command Team Course, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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