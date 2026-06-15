AFGSC 26B Command Team Course

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U.S. Air Force squadron commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and Airmen under Air Force Global Strike Command, along with their spouses, take a group photo with Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC, front far right in jumpsuit, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn M. Aiello, far left, AFGSC command chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 15, 2026. Davis and Aiello provided mentorship and reinforced the mission ethos, as the group participated in the 26B Command Team Course at Barksdale’s event center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)