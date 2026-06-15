Abraham Lincoln Conducts Operations

A U.S. Marine prepares a jet engine power module for maintenance in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 15, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9757009
|VIRIN:
|260615-D-D0477-1134
|Resolution:
|5259x3673
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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