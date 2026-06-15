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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Operations [Image 2 of 4]

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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor operates a forklift in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 15, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9757000
    VIRIN: 260615-D-D0477-1076
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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