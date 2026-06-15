Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Erika Padella, Polcenigo council majority leader, Antonio Del Fiol, Polcenigo mayor, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo after a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis was recognized for her work as an Olympic athlete by the city of Polcenigo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)