(From left to right) Erika Padella, Polcenigo council majority leader, Antonio Del Fiol, Polcenigo mayor, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo after a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis was recognized for her work as an Olympic athlete by the city of Polcenigo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9755454
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-JJ878-1096
|Resolution:
|6199x4133
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.