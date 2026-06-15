A skeleton helmet and recognition plaque belonging to the U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, are displayed on a table after a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis most recently participated in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, finishing 12th place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9755444
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-JJ878-1148
|Resolution:
|6907x4605
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.