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    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident [Image 6 of 6]

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    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A skeleton helmet and recognition plaque belonging to the U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, are displayed on a table after a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis most recently participated in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, finishing 12th place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9755444
    VIRIN: 260615-F-JJ878-1148
    Resolution: 6907x4605
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident
    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident
    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident
    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident
    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident
    Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident

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    31FW, Aviano Air Base, StrongerTogether, Olympics, partnership

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