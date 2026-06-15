Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident

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A skeleton helmet and recognition plaque belonging to the U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, are displayed on a table after a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis most recently participated in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, finishing 12th place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)