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    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement [Image 5 of 8]

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    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman, left, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, center, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, listen to Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Larry Batalla, 1st Marine Brigade commander, give remarks during a key leader engagement at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9755442
    VIRIN: 260616-M-ON025-3002
    Resolution: 5300x3533
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement
    PALS 26: Senior leaders gather for key leader engagement

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    TAGS

    PacificMarines
    StrongerTogether
    AlliesAndPartners
    Hawaii
    Interoperability
    PALS26

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