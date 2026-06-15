U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, is presented a plaque by Antonio Del Fiol, Polcenigo mayor, during a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis was recognized for representing the city of Polcenigo and the U.S. Air Force as an Olympic athlete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9755439
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-JJ878-1045
|Resolution:
|6442x4295
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.