Polcenigo recognizes U.S. Olympic athlete and resident

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge operations technician, is presented a plaque by Antonio Del Fiol, Polcenigo mayor, during a recognition ceremony in Polcenigo, Italy, June 15, 2026. Curtis was recognized for representing the city of Polcenigo and the U.S. Air Force as an Olympic athlete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)