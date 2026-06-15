Osan welcomes new MXG commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kristen Torma, incoming commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, receives her first salute from 51st MXG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026.The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster