Col. Kristen Torma, incoming commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, receives her first salute from 51st MXG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026.The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 23:52
|Photo ID:
|9755211
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-SA893-1049
|Resolution:
|5910x3324
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Osan welcomes new MXG commander
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