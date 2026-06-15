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    Osan welcomes new MXG commander [Image 5 of 5]

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    Osan welcomes new MXG commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Kristen Torma, incoming commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, receives her first salute from 51st MXG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026.The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 23:52
    Photo ID: 9755211
    VIRIN: 260608-F-SA893-1049
    Resolution: 5910x3324
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    51 MXG, Change of Command, Team Osan, Maintenance Operations

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