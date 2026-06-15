Osan welcomes new MXG commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, incoming commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the 51st MXG to Torma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)