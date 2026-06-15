Osan welcomes new MXG commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma accepts command of the 51st Maintenance Group from Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026. A change of command ceremony formally transfers authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness within the 51st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)