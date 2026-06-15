Osan welcomes new MXG commander

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Col. Kenneth Beebe, outgoing commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, renders his final salute to members of the 51st MXG during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026. The final salute recognizes the outgoing commander's service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of the 51st MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)