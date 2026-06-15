Osan welcomes new MXG commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, outgoing commander of the 51st Maintenance Group, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Beebe's time as commander of the 51st MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)