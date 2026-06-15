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    Madigan pediatric fellowship partners with Child Development Centers to support military families and readiness

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    Madigan pediatric fellowship partners with Child Development Centers to support military families and readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center's Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics Fellowship Program has launched a new partnership with Child and Youth Services Child Development Centers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord to provide specialized training designed to help staff better manage challenging behaviors in young children, including those on the autism spectrum. Child Development Centers are on-post facilities dedicated to reducing family stress and supporting workforce readiness by offering full-time, part-time and hourly childcare options for military families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 22:30
    Photo ID: 9755150
    VIRIN: 260617-D-RF324-3684
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 558.93 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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