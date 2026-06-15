Madigan pediatric fellowship partners with Child Development Centers to support military families and readiness

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JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center's Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics Fellowship Program has launched a new partnership with Child and Youth Services Child Development Centers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord to provide specialized training designed to help staff better manage challenging behaviors in young children, including those on the autism spectrum. Child Development Centers are on-post facilities dedicated to reducing family stress and supporting workforce readiness by offering full-time, part-time and hourly childcare options for military families.