JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center's Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics Fellowship Program has launched a new partnership with Child and Youth Services Child Development Centers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord to provide specialized training designed to help staff better manage challenging behaviors in young children, including those on the autism spectrum. Child Development Centers are on-post facilities dedicated to reducing family stress and supporting workforce readiness by offering full-time, part-time and hourly childcare options for military families.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:30
|Photo ID:
|9755150
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-RF324-3684
|Resolution:
|1536x1024
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|558.93 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
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Madigan pediatric fellowship partners with Child Development Centers to support military families and readiness
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