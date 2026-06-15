VMM-363, 25th ID air assault

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U.S. Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division board an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. This joint exercise built proficiency in air assault planning and execution, dismounted jungle maneuvers, and urban operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)