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    VMM-363, 25th ID air assault [Image 7 of 8]

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    VMM-363, 25th ID air assault

    NORTH SHORE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing inserts U.S. Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division into a tactical flight training area on the North shore of Oahu, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. This joint exercise built proficiency in air assault planning and execution, dismounted jungle maneuvers, and urban operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9754300
    VIRIN: 260615-M-KA851-1714
    Resolution: 6707x4471
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: NORTH SHORE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMM-363, 25th ID air assault [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMM-363, 25th ID air assault
    VMM-363, 25th ID air assault
    VMM-363, 25th ID air assault
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