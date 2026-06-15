An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing inserts U.S. Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division into a tactical flight training area on the North shore of Oahu, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. This joint exercise built proficiency in air assault planning and execution, dismounted jungle maneuvers, and urban operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9754300
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-KA851-1714
|Resolution:
|6707x4471
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SHORE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-363, 25th ID air assault [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.