VMM-363, 25th ID air assault

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An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepares to insert U.S. Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division into a tactical flight training area on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. This joint exercise built proficiency in air assault planning and execution, dismounted jungle maneuvers, and urban operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)