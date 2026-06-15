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    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy [Image 15 of 17]

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    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy

    AMFREVILLE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team exit a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron during a D-Day commemorative airborne jump in Normandy, France, June 2026. The Golden Knights demonstrated military free fall capabilities while honoring the legacy of the paratroopers who jumped into Normandy during World War II. The HC-130J Combat King II is the Air Force’s dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform, capable of supporting airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling and forward-area recovery missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 08:13
    Photo ID: 9752804
    VIRIN: 260604-D-GG453-8275
    Resolution: 2978x1604
    Size: 254.72 KB
    Location: AMFREVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy [Image 17 of 17], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy

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    TAGS

    DDay
    507th parachute infantry regiment
    Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights
    Dday 82

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