Golden Knights Commemorate D-Day with Airborne Demonstrations Over Normandy

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Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team exit a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron during a D-Day commemorative airborne jump in Normandy, France, June 2026. The Golden Knights demonstrated military free fall capabilities while honoring the legacy of the paratroopers who jumped into Normandy during World War II. The HC-130J Combat King II is the Air Force’s dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform, capable of supporting airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling and forward-area recovery missions.