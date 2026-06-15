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    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument [Image 16 of 17]

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    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument

    AMFREVILLE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    AMFREVILLE, France — The U.S. Army Golden Knights conducted a commemorative parachute jump at the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Monument here on June 5, 2026, marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

    The 507th PIR dropped into Normandy in the early hours of June 6, 1944, landing across the flooded fields near Amfreville and Sainte-Mère-Église. Scattered on landing and operating in small groups, the regiment fought to secure crossings over the Merderet River during the opening days of the invasion.

    The 507th was one of several airborne and infantry units that took part in the Normandy landings. Paratroopers and forces from across the Allied armies fought to seize and hold key terrain throughout the campaign.

    The Golden Knights, the Army’s official aerial demonstration and competition parachute team, jumped over the same ground during the ceremony. The event served to commemorate the soldiers who fought in the 1944 operation and to honor the units that took part.

    The anniversary commemorations also recognized surviving World War II veterans, including David Marshall of the U.S. Army’s 84th Infantry Division, and James A. “Jim” Stark, a P-38 pilot and former prisoner of war who served with the 429th Fighter Squadron, 474th Fighter Group, 9th Air Force, U.S. Army Air Forces.

    Photos by:
    SFC Brandon Guevara
    DAC Frank Strumila
    SSG Nick Orozco

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 08:13
    Photo ID: 9752800
    VIRIN: 260604-D-GG453-9392
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: AMFREVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument [Image 17 of 17], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Commemorate D-Day with Airborne Demonstrations Over Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Commemorate D-Day with Airborne Demonstrations Over Normandy
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy
    Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument
    Golden Knights Honor D-Day Legacy During Commemorative Airborne Operations in Normandy

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    DDay
    507th parachute infantry regiment
    Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights
    Dday 82

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