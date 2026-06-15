Golden Knights Mark 82nd Anniversary of D-Day at 507th PIR Monument

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AMFREVILLE, France — The U.S. Army Golden Knights conducted a commemorative parachute jump at the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Monument here on June 5, 2026, marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion.



The 507th PIR dropped into Normandy in the early hours of June 6, 1944, landing across the flooded fields near Amfreville and Sainte-Mère-Église. Scattered on landing and operating in small groups, the regiment fought to secure crossings over the Merderet River during the opening days of the invasion.



The 507th was one of several airborne and infantry units that took part in the Normandy landings. Paratroopers and forces from across the Allied armies fought to seize and hold key terrain throughout the campaign.



The Golden Knights, the Army’s official aerial demonstration and competition parachute team, jumped over the same ground during the ceremony. The event served to commemorate the soldiers who fought in the 1944 operation and to honor the units that took part.



The anniversary commemorations also recognized surviving World War II veterans, including David Marshall of the U.S. Army’s 84th Infantry Division, and James A. “Jim” Stark, a P-38 pilot and former prisoner of war who served with the 429th Fighter Squadron, 474th Fighter Group, 9th Air Force, U.S. Army Air Forces.



Photos by:

SFC Brandon Guevara

DAC Frank Strumila

SSG Nick Orozco