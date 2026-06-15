704th Test Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Spear renders his first salute to Airmen from the 704th Test Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. The first salute is a proud military tradition that signifies the official transfer of authority and the assumption of responsibility for leading a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)