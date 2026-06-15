U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Spear renders his first salute to Airmen from the 704th Test Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. The first salute is a proud military tradition that signifies the official transfer of authority and the assumption of responsibility for leading a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9751854
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-CD421-1143
|Resolution:
|480x600
|Size:
|95.37 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 704th Test Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.