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Spc. Justin Regis, assistant reconnaissance team leader for the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) launches a Skydio drone during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 8, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)