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    BattleLab 26.2

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    BattleLab 26.2

    BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Spc. Justin Regis, assistant reconnaissance team leader for the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) launches a Skydio drone during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 8, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9751852
    VIRIN: 260608-A-VV694-8122
    Resolution: 5157x4000
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
    Hometown: BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BattleLab 26.2, by MAJ Jonathon Bless, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rakkasan
    drone
    101st (AASLT)
    MFRC
    skydio
    101st Airborne Division

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