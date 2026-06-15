Spc. Justin Regis, assistant reconnaissance team leader for the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) launches a Skydio drone during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 8, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9751852
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-VV694-8122
|Resolution:
|5157x4000
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
|Hometown:
|BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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