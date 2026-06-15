704th Test Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, right, relinquishes command of the 704th Test Group to Col. Grant Mizell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)