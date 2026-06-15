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    704th Test Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

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    704th Test Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes renders a final salute to Airmen from the 704th Test Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. Dirkes distinguished himself as the 704th TG commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9751849
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CD421-1104
    Resolution: 480x600
    Size: 102.58 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 704th Test Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    704th Test Group
    change of command

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