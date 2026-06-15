704th Test Group Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes renders a final salute to Airmen from the 704th Test Group during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. Dirkes distinguished himself as the 704th TG commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)