(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    704th Test Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    704th Test Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Grant Mizell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military honor awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have demonstrated exceptional meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9751843
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CD421-1091
    Resolution: 600x480
    Size: 118.16 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 704th Test Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    704th Test Group Change of Command
    704th Test Group Change of Command
    704th Test Group Change of Command
    704th Test Group Change of Command
    704th Test Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    704th Test Group
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery