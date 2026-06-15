704th Test Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Grant Mizell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2026. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military honor awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have demonstrated exceptional meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)