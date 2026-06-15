U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Westenberg, a dentist, 4th Dental Battalion, poses for a studio portrait after a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 11, 2026. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9751800
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-AQ317-1252
|Resolution:
|3781x5671
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans
No keywords found.