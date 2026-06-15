Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo

Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:32 Photo ID: 9750837 VIRIN: 260611-D-GM644-2756 Resolution: 3452x4315 Size: 2.06 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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