260611-D-GM644-2756 Jacksonville, Fla. (June 11, 2026) Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo. Executive Officer, Naval Hospital Jacksonville / Executive Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9750837
|VIRIN:
|260611-D-GM644-2756
|Resolution:
|3452x4315
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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