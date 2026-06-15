Army Lt. Col. Juan G. Martinez assumed command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Middle East from Army Lt. Col. Eunseok "Sam" Yoo during a change of command ceremony at the KMC Onstage Theatre on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 8.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9750393
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-D0567-9721
|Resolution:
|1000x834
|Size:
|372.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership
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