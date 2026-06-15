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    DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership [Image 1 of 2]

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    DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Army Lt. Col. Juan G. Martinez assumed command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Middle East from Army Lt. Col. Eunseok "Sam" Yoo during a change of command ceremony at the KMC Onstage Theatre on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:51
    Photo ID: 9750390
    VIRIN: 260608-D-D0567-7683
    Resolution: 522x653
    Size: 78.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership
    DLA Energy Middle East welcomes new commander, honors outgoing commander’s leadership

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    Defense Logistics Agency Energy, DLA, Middle East, CoC, change of command

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