Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Diddle, a pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with local high school students after touring Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. Diddle is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)