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    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma. [Image 5 of 8]

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    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    Local high school students tour inside a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing while at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan on June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9749831
    VIRIN: 260611-M-SM417-1097
    Resolution: 7782x5191
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

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    TAGS

    1st MAW
    HMH-361
    MAG-36
    Okinawa
    USMC

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