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    CFAO hosts Office Call with Marine Corps Installations Pacific

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    CFAO hosts Office Call with Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (June 4, 2026)
    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), center, meets with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, offgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCBB), left, and Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo Jr., oncoming commanding general, MCIPAC-MCBB, during an office call at CFAO headquarters onboard Kadena Air Base, June 4. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9749830
    VIRIN: 260604-N-DN657-1021
    Resolution: 6646x5317
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAO hosts Office Call with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Marine Corps
    Japan

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