CFAO hosts Office Call with Marine Corps Installations Pacific

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KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (June 4, 2026)

U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), center, meets with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, offgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCBB), left, and Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo Jr., oncoming commanding general, MCIPAC-MCBB, during an office call at CFAO headquarters onboard Kadena Air Base, June 4. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)