Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local high school student takes a photo of a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing while touring Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan on June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)