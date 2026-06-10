Local high school students look through binoculars while touring the air traffic control tower at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan on June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9749828
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-SM417-1068
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.