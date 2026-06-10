Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

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Local high school students look through binoculars while touring the air traffic control tower at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan on June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)