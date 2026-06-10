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    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma. [Image 2 of 8]

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    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Rhea, a flight officer with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, signs an autograph for local high school students at MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9749827
    VIRIN: 260611-M-SM417-1054
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.
    Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

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    1st MAW
    HMH-361
    MAG-36
    Okinawa
    USMC

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