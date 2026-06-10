Okinawa Catholic High School students tour MCAS Futenma.

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Rhea, a flight officer with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, briefs local students and staff members at MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 11, 2026. Okinawa Catholic High School students toured MCAS Futenma learning about the integration of Japanese and American traditions and values on military bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)