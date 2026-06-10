26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander's Amphibious Training | HMLA-167 Medical Evacuation

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A Sailor assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) unchains an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a routine medical evacuation while conducting 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training (TCAT), off the coast of North Carolina, June 13, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)