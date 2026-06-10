A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), off the coast of North Carolina, June 13, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9749261
|VIRIN:
|260613-M-DQ946-2389
|Resolution:
|3889x2593
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander's Amphibious Training | F-35B Lightning II Carrier Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.