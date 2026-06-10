Team Air Force pickleball athletes compete during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9749211
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-PJ095-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.