(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force pickleball athletes compete during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 17:29
    Photo ID: 9749211
    VIRIN: 260613-F-PJ095-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 4
    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 4
    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball
    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball
    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball
    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in pickleball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Air Force
    Warrior Games 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery