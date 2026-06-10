Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 4

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo, Air Force Warrior Games team captain, practices pickleball during Warrior Games practice in San Antonio, Texas, June 12, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)