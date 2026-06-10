Railway Operations During OSJ

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U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations), 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, uncouples an armored vehicle from a railcar at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)