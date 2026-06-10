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    Railway Operations During OSJ [Image 3 of 5]

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    Railway Operations During OSJ

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations), 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, uncouples an armored vehicle from a railcar at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9748919
    VIRIN: 260611-A-AW412-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Railway Operations During OSJ [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rail
    Army Reseve
    Soilders
    safety
    Supply
    OperationSentinelJustice

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