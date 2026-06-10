U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Juan Mercado, a unit safety officer assigned to the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Orlando, Florida, conducts a safety briefing at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Staff Sgt. Mercado serves as a safety representative for Operation Sentinel Justice and railhead operations personnel, ensuring a safe work environment vital to railhead operations and a key component of the exercise. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9748917
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-AW412-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|528.26 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Railway Operations During OSJ [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.