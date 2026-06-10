(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Railway Operations During OSJ [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Railway Operations During OSJ

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Juan Mercado, a unit safety officer assigned to the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Orlando, Florida, conducts a safety briefing at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Staff Sgt. Mercado serves as a safety representative for Operation Sentinel Justice and railhead operations personnel, ensuring a safe work environment vital to railhead operations and a key component of the exercise. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:53
    Photo ID: 9748917
    VIRIN: 260611-A-AW412-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 528.26 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Railway Operations During OSJ [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Railway Operations During OSJ
    Railway Operations During OSJ
    Railway Operations During OSJ
    Railway Operations During OSJ
    Railway Operations During OSJ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rail
    Soilders
    Expeditionary Railway Center
    Army Reserve
    Supply
    OperationSentinelJustice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery