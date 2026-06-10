Railway Operations During OSJ

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Juan Mercado, a unit safety officer assigned to the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Orlando, Florida, conducts a safety briefing at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Staff Sgt. Mercado serves as a safety representative for Operation Sentinel Justice and railhead operations personnel, ensuring a safe work environment vital to railhead operations and a key component of the exercise. Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ) is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)