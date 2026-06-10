United States, Australia, Pacific Island partners participate in a boarding officer discussion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews from five nations conduct a boarding and procedures discussion on June 3, 2026, in Guam. Partners from the Freely Associated States of Micronesia, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, and Australian Maritime Security Advisers under the Pacific Maritime Security Program, concluded Operation Irensia 2026 on June 7, 2026, completing a 13-day multilateral maritime security exercise and law enforcement training program that brought together patrol boat crews from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands in Apra Harbor, Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)