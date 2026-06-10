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    United States, Australia, Pacific Island partners participate in a boarding officer discussion [Image 18 of 32]

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    United States, Australia, Pacific Island partners participate in a boarding officer discussion

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Lt. Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Crews from five nations conduct a boarding and procedures discussion on June 3, 2026, in Guam. Partners from the Freely Associated States of Micronesia, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, and Australian Maritime Security Advisers under the Pacific Maritime Security Program, concluded Operation Irensia 2026 on June 7, 2026, completing a 13-day multilateral maritime security exercise and law enforcement training program that brought together patrol boat crews from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands in Apra Harbor, Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 05:44
    Photo ID: 9748797
    VIRIN: 260603-G-IA651-6684
    Resolution: 2000x2667
    Size: 940.98 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    OpIrensia, PMSP, USCG, COFA, Guam

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